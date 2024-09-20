Montgomery combating climate change through Bloomberg American Sustainable Cities Initiative

Montgomery is one of 25 U.S. cities being selected to take part in the prestigious Bloomberg American Sustainable Cities Initiative.

The program, launched by Bloomberg Philanthropies in March 2024, aims to provide extensive support to cities, like Montgomery, in their pursuit of solutions to combat climate change.

The goal is to assist selected locations to leverage historic levels of federal funding in order to build low-carbon, resilient and economically thriving communities.

“This selection is a testament to our community’s resilience, innovation, and determination to build a sustainable future for all of our residents,” said Mayor Steven L. Reed in a press release. “Through this initiative, Montgomery will be empowered to design and implement transformative solutions to address climate change, enhance our economic opportunities, and strengthen our neighborhoods.”

Under the Bloomberg American Sustainable Cities program, Montgomery will receive multi-year deep and tailored support, as well as technical assistance, to design, develop and implement climate change and equity solutions. The city will collaborate closely with community partners to ensure the creation of thriving, climate resilient neighborhoods that benefit all residents.

To facilitate this progress, Bloomberg Philanthropies will fund up to three dedicated innovation staff members with specific skills, including data analysis, policy development, community engagement, human-centered design, systems thinking and project management.

These teams will work under the guidance of Mayor Reed. Additionally, the groups will support Montgomery City Hall and community partners in launching interventions to drive climate mitigation progress, like reducing emissions and greenhouse gases.

“I want to thank Bloomberg Philanthropies for their continued leadership and support, as well as our community for their commitment to progress,” Mayor Reed expressed in a press statement. “Together, we are building a Montgomery that thrives for generations to come."

The success of Montgomery's participation in the Bloomberg American Sustainable Cities initiative will be supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies and its partners through the provision of dedicated city hall staff, technical assistance, and other expertise. The mayor will play a crucial role in ensuring robust participation and enabling programmatic progress and success.