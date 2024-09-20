Digital Media Center
Paws and Play: Celebrating Huntsville Music Month with free pet adoptions

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published September 20, 2024 at 3:45 AM CDT
Pixabay

In celebration of Huntsville Music Month, Huntsville Animal Services and the Huntsville Music Office are teaming up to offer free adoptions on most adult pets from Sept. 18-28.

Pixabay
Pixabay

The “Paws and Play” promotion is the perfect opportunity to find a new four-legged companion while showing support for Huntsville’s creative spirit.

“It’s an exciting time for music in Huntsville, and the best way to enjoy the rhythms of our vibrant music scene is with your best little bud by your side,” said Huntsville Music Officer Matt Mandrella in a press release.

Before leaving the shelter, each pet is spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. They are also treated with a three-month application of flea and tick preventative. Animals come with a city license and a free bag of pet food while supplies last.

“We’re thrilled to be part of Huntsville Music Month and offer a chance for our community to adopt wonderful pets at no cost,” said Virgie Graham, Interim Director of Huntsville Animal Services, in a press release. “These pets are ready to bring joy and harmony into people’s homes, and we hope everyone will consider adopting during this exciting time for the city.”

A full list of available pets can be found here.

Animal Services is open:
Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call 256-883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or visit the Facebook page to learn more.
Huntsville Alabama pet adoptions adopt a pet Adopt a Shelter Dog
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
