$100K reward offered in Hush Lounge shooting investigation, two victims were charged in past Birmingham homicides

The search continues for the gunmen involved in a weekend mass shooting in Birmingham that killed four people and injured more than a dozen others.

Authorities are offering rewards totaling $100,000 for information leading to arrests in the incident at Hush Lounge in Five Points South.

Police say they believe the shooters targeted at least one of the victims and that others were killed or injured in the barrage of gunfire, Chief Scott Thurmond said.

Authorities identified the four people killed as:

—Anitra Holloman, 21

—Tahj Booker, 27

—Carlos McCain, 27

—Roderick Lynn Patterson Jr., 26

McCain and Patterson were both were charged in past Birmingham homicides, according to AL.com.

McCain was acquitted of murder and attempted murder in 2017 in the shooting death of 15-year-old Kelvon Julius, who police said was killed in retaliation for another shooting in 2015, reports the news outlet.

Patterson was previously charged with murder in the 2021 shooting at the Chevron on First Ave. North. The murder charge against Patterson was dismissed in 2022 at the request of prosecutors citing “death, unavailability, and non-cooperation of witnesses,” states AL.com.

Authorities have still made no arrests after Saturday’s shooting. Police described it as a targeted “hit” on someone by multiple shooters who opened fire on a crowd waiting in line outside a nightspot in Birmingham’s bustling Five Points South district.

"I want to make myself very clear on what the priority is: It is to hunt down, capture, arrest and convict the people who are responsible for this mass shooting.” Mayor Randall Woodfin said at a news conference Monday with other officials.

Police said about 100 shell casings were recovered. In a statement late Sunday, police said the shooters are believed to have used “machine gun conversion devices” that make semiautomatic weapons fire more rapidly.