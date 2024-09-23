Alabama lawmaker arrested on domestic violence charge

An Alabama lawmaker was arrested on a domestic violence charge after his wife accused him of threatening to beat her.

Rep. Tracy Estes, 57, a Republican from Winfield, was jailed Friday night on a misdemeanor charge of third-degree domestic violence, news outlets reported. Marion County jail records online did not show him still in custody Saturday afternoon.

The lawmaker's wife, Christina Estes, said in a legal filing that her husband began cursing at her during an argument Friday evening at their home. After she shut herself in a bedroom, she said, he spent two hours pounding in the door and threatening to beat her.

"This type of behavior has occurred numerous times since they have been married,” the court record said.

Christina Estes obtained a judge's protective order prohibiting her husband from coming within 300 feet (90 meters) of her or their home. Tracy Estes was also ordered to surrender any firearms he owns.

A phone number listed for Tracy Estes wasn't working Saturday, and he did not immediately respond to an email message seeking comment. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.

Estes was elected to the Alabama House in 2018. His 17th District seat includes Lamar, Marion and Winston counties in northwest Alabama.