Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City of Montgomery holding public meetings, survey over use of federal HUD funds

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published September 23, 2024 at 5:06 AM CDT
ExperienceMontgomeryAL.org

The City of Montgomery is set to receive substantial federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) over the next five years.

These funds, provided based on the city’s population, demographics and funding availability, will support vital community programs aimed at benefiting low- to moderate-income households and special populations, such as the elderly, the homeless and victims of abuse.

For the upcoming Program Year (PY), which runs annually from May 1 to April 30, the City of Montgomery expects to receive the following:

  • Approximately $1.7 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding
  • Approximately $852,000 in HOME Investment Partnerships Act (HOME) funding
  • Approximately $146,000 in Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) funding

These federal funds will be directed toward a variety of important initiatives, including affordable housing, economic and workforce development, community facilities, neighborhood revitalization and support services for homeless individuals and families.

Public Survey and Meetings:
To ensure these funds are used in ways that best meet the community’s needs, the City of Montgomery is inviting residents to participate in a public survey and attend a series of public meetings. The survey will collect feedback from residents about how these federal funds should be allocated. All responses are confidential, and participation is voluntary. The survey is open to Montgomery residents from Sept. 23 through Oct. 21. Only one survey submission per person is permitted.

In addition, the city will hold a series of public meetings across various districts to gather input from citizens, non-profit organizations, and other stakeholders regarding housing and community development needs. Feedback from these meetings and the survey will inform the development of the City’s 2025-2029 Consolidated Plan, which will be submitted to HUD in mid-2025.

Public Meeting Schedule:

District
Date/Time
Location
District 3
Sep. 23
5:30-6:30 PM
Downtown Library
245 High St.
District 2
Sep. 24
5:00-5:45 PM
Coliseum Library
840 Coliseum Blvd
District 8
Sep. 26
5:00-5:45 PM
E.L. Lowder Library
2590 Bell Rd.
District 1
Sep. 30
5:30-6:30 PM
Goodwyn Community Center
205 Perry Hill Rd.
District 4
Oct. 1
5:30-6:30 PM
Gateway Park
3800 Davenport Dr.
District 9
Oct. 3
5:30-6:30 PM
MMFA
1 Museum Drive
District 7
Oct. 7
5:00-5:45 PM
Rosa Parks Ave. Library
1276 Rosa L. Parks Ave.
District 5
Oct. 8
5:30-6:30 PM
Fire Station 9
3003 E. South Blvd.
District 6
Oct. 10
5:00-5:45 PM
Governors Square Library
2885-B E. South Blvd.

The city says these public meetings will serve as a platform for residents to voice their opinions and help shape the future of housing and community development within Montgomery.

All feedback gathered will contribute to the creation of a five-year Consolidated Plan, which will be available for public review starting in early 2025.

For more information, please contact the City of Montgomery’s Community Development Division at 334-625-3730.

Those requiring special assistance due to a disability or need language translation services, please call the city's office at least five days in advance for accommodations.
Tags
News Mobile AlabamaU.S. Department of Housing and Urban DevelopmentHUDAlabama federal fundingcommunity
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Baillee Majors
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate