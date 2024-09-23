Digital Media Center
Gov. Ivey continuing Back-to-School Tour in Elmore County

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published September 23, 2024 at 5:10 AM CDT
Pixabay

Governor Kay Ivey will travel to Elmore County on Monday to visit classrooms and deliver encouraging remarks to students at Ivy Classical Academy. Ivey will arrive at 10:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time.

The governor's Back-to-School Tour features a diverse collection of learning institutions across the state, including public schools, Turnaround schools, private schools and charter schools.

Under Governor Ivey’s leadership, record funding has been secured for Alabama’s public schools, which is enabling schools to expand programs, improve facilities and enhance the educational experience for students across the state.

The Governor’s Turnaround Schools Initiative, launched the Fall of 2022, is designed to transform low-performing schools and the surrounding communities. Through this program, several schools have already seen significant improvements in academic performance and school culture.

Governor Ivey’s top priority during the 2024 legislative session, the CHOOSE Act, provides parents with greater choice in selecting the best educational environment for their children.

Her signature on this significant legislation reflects her commitment to expanding education options and ensuring that every Alabama student, no matter their zip code, has access to a school that meets their unique needs.
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
