Local Authors in the Library fall series kicks off this weekend in Auburn

The Auburn Public Library will host several local authors on select Saturdays this fall. Each event is open to the public, and books will be available for purchase and signing.

James Webster

Saturday, Sept. 28, 2 p.m.

Audience: Adults

In “Siri: An Alternative Epic,” James Webster weaves a thrilling tale that follows a young boy who grows up in the isolation of a mountain kingdom, haunted by questions about his past. Joined by an unlikely band of companions, he embarks on a perilous journey northward, unaware that his every move is being watched and manipulated.

Jeff Barry

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2 p.m.

Audience: Adults

Set in the Mississippi hill country in the early 1970s, “Go to Hell Ole Miss” tells the story of a father’s willingness to do almost anything to save his daughter from the Southern gentleman he had pressured her to marry. Almost. Barry's book “Go to Hell Ole Miss” has been named a Top 20 National Bestseller, Barnes and Noble Bestseller and Amazon Bestseller since its May 7 publication date.

Brandy Anderson

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2 p.m.

Audience: Adults

In “Through the Veil: A Glimpse into the Afterlife,” Brandy Anderson shares her miraculous story about her contact with those on the other side of the veil and the insight that it brought concerning what happens when we die and how that should impact how we live now. Anderson is a spiritual coach, Jungian coach and author.

Tammie Barnett Hughley

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

All ages welcome

Local children’s book author Tammie Barnett Hughley will share her children’s books at a special story time event. Hughley is an Alabama native inspired to write children’s and family books from the stories that she has created for her daughter. Hughley enjoys writing humorous children’s stories that enhance the imagination of a child. Writing has been her passion since childhood. Hughley strives to write inspirational stories that will encourage others as they travel through the unpredictable journey of life.