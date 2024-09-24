Newly formed Montgomery crime unit announces progress update

A specially formed Montgomery crime unit is providing an update on the team’s progress and overall impact on crime in and around the Capital City.

Since the Metro Area Crime Suppression (MACS) Unit inception on June 24, 2024, the team has:



Conducted 1,300 traffic stops

Served 347 outstanding arrest warrants

—Ranging from Failure to Appear for traffic offenses to Capital Murder) Arrested 127 individuals on various charges

Recovered 16 stolen vehicles

Seized 83 firearms

—17 of those having machine gun conversion devices, commonly known as “switches”

“MACS is doing exactly what it was intended to do, which is to provide an immediate and direct impact on the criminal element, who is responsible for the senseless violent crime here in Montgomery," said State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Director of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Chris Inabinett in a press release.

Additionally, MACS made 30 drug seizures, including one significant seizure of fentanyl on Thursday, Aug. 15. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) website, the amount of fentanyl recovered from this one seizure was enough to kill over 5,000 individuals.

“The MACS Unit has demonstrated the need for more proactive law enforcement in our community," Assistant Chief Deputy of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Wesley Richerson said, in a press release. "Their efforts are commendable, and the results speak for themselves.”

In addition to the joint effort of MACS to reduce violent crime, ALEA’s Highway Patrol, the Capitol Patrol and the Motor Enforcement Unit have developed high-visibility details to assist the Montgomery Police Department with traffic enforcement and crash investigations within the city limits, specifically on Interstate 65 and Interstate 85.

ALEA says in a four-day period, ALEA’s Motor Enforcement Unit issued 447 citations and 68 warnings for various traffic violations.

Troopers assigned to ALEA’s Capitol Patrol and Highway Patrol have responded and investigated a total of 145 traffic crashes within the city limits.

Read more on the Metro Area Crime Suppression Unit's progress update here.