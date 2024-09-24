Tuscaloosa voters to decide on property tax plan for education

Voters in the City of Tuscaloosa poised to decide what’s being called the first local tax hike for education since Ronald Reagan was President. Supporters say 1986 was the last time the "Druid City" raised property taxes with the money going to classrooms. The single ballot item going before voters is a eleven and a half mill property tax hike with all the money meant for the city’s school system. Owners of real estate and rental properties are among those opposing the tax hike. Tuscaloosa City School Superintendent Mike Daria says the revenue will mean one big thing…

"Getting the best teachers and retaining the best teachers is a challenge," he said. "We have the best in the business, we want to keep the best in the business, and we want to pay them. They get paid decently in Alabama, but our teachers do great work, and we want to make sure they're paid competitively."

If voters say yes, the property tax hike could mean seventeen million dollars a year for education in Tuscaloosa. Supporters say education costs have almost tripled since the last tax hike in 1986. The revenue would reportedly go to a list of items like guaranteed Pre-K, a police officer in every school all day, driver’s education and financial literacy classes, and art and music instruction year round, among others. Daria says there is a "plan B" if voters say no.

"Of course we do, that led us to ask the question of the community, our plan B, unfortunately, is a reduction of a lot of the programs and services that, quite frankly, are making a difference for us in our school system," said Daria. "We want to keep that going, and we want to continue to accelerate our progress. Sort of believe it."

Opponents of the property tax hike paid for billboards urging voters to say no to the measure, which could add about $230 to the tax bill of a $200,000 home. The message was that homeowners couldn’t afford the expense. Tuscaloosa school officials say one complaint among property owners is that homeowners qualify for a State homestead exemption from taxation, and owners of real estate and rentals don’t.

