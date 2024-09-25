Archaeological dig & discovery of historic bones: Montgomery Zoo providing Dino Dig Program

The Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum announces its next Dino Dig, an education program geared towards children, aged 4 to 10 years old, to indulge their curiosity and learn about the fascinating world of dinosaurs. The event will be held on Sept. 28.

Participants will get to experience a realistic archaeological dig, discover historic bones and learn about creatures that roamed the earth millions of years ago. With a focus on hands-on learning and interactive fun, to zoo bills the Dino Dig as an unforgettable educational day for the whole family.

The program includes:



Classroom lesson plan

Hands-on dig time

Live animal presentations

A take-home, keepsake goody bag

Admission for the event is $34 per child (4 to 12 years old) for non-members and $20 per child for Montgomery Zoo Members.

Accompanying parents/older children (13 years and up) is $18 per person or free for Montgomery Zoo members.

Please note that all children must have a responsible accompanying adult during the event.

Advanced reservations required prior to Sept. 27 at 12:00 p.m. No tickets will be sold at the gate on the day of the event.

For additional information concerning the Dino Dig or to make reservations, please contact the zoo's Education Department at (334) 625-4909 or zooinfo@montgomeryal.gov or visit the website.