El Mercado del Pueblo market serving Latino families in the greater North Alabama area

The El Mercado del Pueblo is being announced as a new initiative to serve Latino families in the greater North Alabama area.

Kamilah Torres

It's being made possible through the Camino Alliance, a nonprofit organization that seeks to create flourishing communities by addressing the causes of urban poverty and migration.

Organizers say the market aims to grow Latino small businesses, celebrate the diversity of Latin culture in Huntsville and create a space for all to enjoy the food, music and values contributed by the Latino community.

“The growing Latino immigrant community in the Huntsville area is ready to establish deeper roots in our city and to build community institutions that will help their children to thrive," said Noel Castellanos, CEO of Camino Alliance in a press release.

"Every day, I meet men and women in our community determined to build a better future for their families through their faith, strong work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit," Castellanos continued.

Highlights of the market include:



20+ food vendors with a variety of Latin breakfast and lunch options

Artisan crafts, clothing, and specialty gifts

Hispanic Heritage month celebrations for the whole family

A unique destination for South Star Music festival-goers and out of town weekend guests to find authentic cuisine in Downtown Huntsville

El Mercado del Pueblo will be held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Nov. 9 in the University Pickers parking lot at 3405 Triana Blvd SW in Huntsville.

More details on the market can be found here on Facebook.