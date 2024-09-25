Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson will not seek re-election in 2025

Mayor Sandy Stimpson is announcing that he will not seek re-election to a fourth term as Mayor of Mobile in the 2025 municipal elections.

“For the past 11 years, I have had a privilege beyond imagination and that is being part of the transformation of the City of Mobile,’” Stimpson said in a press release. “Through the years, I believe God has answered countless prayers by blessing our city as things were accomplished that few thought possible – turning vision and hope into reality.”

Mobile’s municipal election will take place Aug. 26, 2025, and the next mayor will formally take office Nov. 3, 2025.

Stimpson said “the time was right” for a transition and that he plans to devote more time to his family. Stimpson and his wife, Jean, have 14 grandchildren and will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary next year.

“I would not take this step if I did not genuinely believe Mobile is well-positioned for a strong future,” Stimpson said in a statement. “When the 109th Mayor is sworn into office in 2025, you can be confident your new Mayor will inherit a city that is well-positioned for a bright future.”

At the end of his third term, Mayor Stimpson will have served the City for 12 years, winning election in 2013 and re-election in 2017 and 2021.

Major accomplishments include significantly improving the city’s financial strength, resulting in credit ratings increases; adding thousands of new residents through annexation; increasing pay for police, fire and city employees; job creation and downtown development as well as unprecedented improvements to city infrastructure and parks.

“Our citizens have given me the honor of taking on historical challenges and turning them into opportunities for our future,” Stimpson said. “I believe we have more forward momentum than at any other time in modern history. So, it is simply time to pass the baton.”

Sandy Stimpson / Facebook

Stimpson said he plans to use his remaining time in office to continue to fulfill the vision of uniting into One Mobile, a safer, more business and family friendly city.

Major projects actively underway include construction of a new International Airport downtown and designs for a new Civic Center arena, a new bridge over Mobile Bay and Riverwalk Plaza, a hotel development on the Mobile River.

“You have my assurance that during my remaining 14 months in office, we will not slow down,” Stimpson said. “We’re not done yet!”