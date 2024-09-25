Suicide month Alabama joins the nation’s observance of Suicide Prevention Month

September marks suicide prevention month, focusing on raising awareness for mental health issues and the individuals affected. Suicide can impact anyone, no matter their age, gender, or background. This month focuses on creating safe spaces for those struggling, and providing resources like The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Project Semicolon, and The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Suicide rates are increasing throughout the country. According to NAMI, suicide is the second leading cause of death for children aged 10-14.

Valerie Alford-Stone is the Program Director of the North Harbor Pavilion Psychiatric Facility. She said cyberbullying on social media can create mental health risks for children and teens.

“You've got access to bullying that is not so much outward. It's not in front of a parent or in front of a teacher, because I can get you via text or so. So that can contribute to a lot of the issues with children.”

Alford-Stone also said Covid-19 has made an impact on adolescents’ isolation over the years. This can negatively affect a child’s mental wellbeing. If a parent or guardian notices serious signs like changes in sleep patterns, grades dropping, drastic friend group changes, and severe anger, consult a medical professional.

However, Alford-Stone also said that today’s outlook on mental health is more accepting than the past. Teachers and counselors check in on students’ mental stability more than they used to. They even look into their living situation and family life to provide the help they need.

While mental health issues are more acceptable than before, it can still be hard for people to have those tough conversations. Alford-Stone said it’s important to check in on friends and family to see how they’re really doing. Having those difficult discussions can let a loved one know that it’s okay to not be okay. Project Semicolon even provides tips and points to cover for someone having that hard conversation.

Treatment facilities are an option for those struggling with their mental health. Alford-Stone said to support someone going through this, an individual shouldn’t judge them and encourage them to put effort into the program.

“Just be involved in their care and be supportive. It's a hard time for these patients. It's a very different environment than being in a medical unit, and it's hard for families and patients. They’re more than likely going to have to share a room with a roommate or not have a TV or a phone in the room.”

Alford-Stone also explained that treatment facilities in Alabama are limited. She said there can be waitlists for individuals to get into an inpatient program that last over a year. At the North Harbor Pavilion Psychiatric Facility, they offer 54 beds with around the clock care through registered nurses, patient care assistants, recreational therapists, social workers, counselors and therapists. The facility also opened a new long-acting injection clinic that has helped people stay on their treatment plans and improved their mental wellbeing.

Suicide prevention month is just one step into destigmatizing mental illnesses. If an individual has been affected by suicide at all, check out the listed resources.

- National Alliance on Mental Health

- Project Semicolon

- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

- The Trevor Project

- Veterans Crisis Line