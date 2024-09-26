Alabama ranked top state for data privacy in USA TODAY Blueprint Report

Alabama is being crowned the No.5 best state in the county for data privacy. The ranking comes with one of the lowest rates of total cybercrimes and low numbers of personal data breaches and ID theft.

The findings come from a new USA TODAY Blueprint survey, where 84% of Americans are concerned about the security and privacy of their personal data online, understandably with 70% of Americans falling victim to cybercrime.

The latest data study analyzed eight key data points surrounding cybercrime and privacy laws to reveal the best states in the country for data privacy.



Key findings for Alabama:

Alabama has the 9th lowest numbers of cybercrime overall: With just 114 crimes per 100k citizens in a year

Alabama has the 8th lowest number of personal data breaches: Just 12 residents out of 100k experience personal data breaches

Alabama citizens are the 12th safest from ID theft: With just 4 in every 100k residents falling victim to this crime

Alabama citizens are the 13th safest from Phishing/Spoof crimes: With 1.6 per 100k residents

The state has the 14th fewest large scale data breaches: With less than 1 for every 100k residents (0.8)

