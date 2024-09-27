Digital Media Center
Antique Automobile Club of America to host national show at Orion Amphitheater

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published September 27, 2024 at 4:40 AM CDT
Pixabay

Registration is open for a showcase with some of the most unique and legendary cars in the North Alabama Region. The Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) is bringing its Rocket City Southeastern Fall Nationals show to Huntsville's Orion Amphitheater from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26.

The four-day event will feature more than 100 factory-correct vehicles from all over the country, some from as far away as Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina and Florida.

The AACA Rocket City Southeastern Fall Nationals kicks off on Oct. 23rd with a social event at the Holiday Inn - Research Park.

This will be followed by tours to the Space & Rocket Center Museum, a cruise to Lake Guntersville, and several more social gatherings, including one at Stars & Strikes, a premier venue for fun activities, food, and games and another at the Orion Amphitheater Stage with live entertainment by Grits and Juice.

This event's main event is the 2024 Rocket City Southeastern Fall Nationals Car Show on Oct. 26 at the Orion Amphitheater, followed by the Awards Banquet at the Space & Rocket Center, Davidson Hall, Saturn V Exhibit Hall.

Participation in the Nationals activities require a current AACA membership, admission is free to the show.

For more information on the event, visit the NAR-AACA website. Registration is now open at aaca.org.

For more information, contact CVB Executive Vice President Charles Winters at (256) 551-2235 or email at cwinters@huntsville.org.
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
