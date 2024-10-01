Alabama goes pink for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Alabama is going pink! The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA) is partnering with over 20 businesses to support lifesaving, innovative research in the state.

Proceeds from the community events and promotions fuel the most promising and innovative breast cancer research happening in Alabama. All funding stays in the state, but the impact is worldwide.

“The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama is dedicated to supporting local research and raising awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with the goal of ensuring a healthier future for all,” says President & CEO Beth Davis. “It’s incredibly moving to see our partners come together in support of our mission. It fills me with hope and inspiration for a future free from breast cancer, made possible by groundbreaking research.”

One in eight women and one in 833 men in the United States will receive a breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. In Alabama, an estimated 4,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, and 720 lives will be lost to the disease, reports BCRFA.

However, the research foundation says that, due to significant investments in research and early detection methods, breast cancer death rates are on a downward trend. It’s remarkable to note that thirty years ago, four out of five breast cancer patients did not survive the illness, but today, there has been significant progress, with four out of five breast cancer patients overcoming the disease.

In 2023, the BCRFA invested over $1.25 million in 35 groundbreaking projects across seven Alabama-based institutes, thanks in part to its Breast Cancer Awareness Month partners. The organization is scheduled to announce its 2024 grant awards in December, further highlighting its dedication to fostering life-saving research.

Here's how to get involved in BCRFA-hosted breast cancer awareness events this October:

CahabaQue in Birmingham

On Saturday, October 12, Cahaba Brewing Company and the BCRFA team up for the fall CahabaQue BBQ cook-off—a day of BBQ, beer, and bragging rights.

Guests will enjoy all-you-can-eat samples from over ten team’s BBQ offerings, craft beer, and live music. Tickets and info at cahabaque.com.

Calera Goes Pink in Calera

Join the City of Calera as they go pink to support breast cancer research in Alabama throughout the month of October.

This city-wide event includes a golf tournament at Timberline Golf Club on Thursday, October 24 and the Calera High School vs. Helena High School football game on Friday, October 25. Details at caleragoespink.com.

Bolt For Breast Cancer 5K and Fun Run in Mountain Brook

On Sunday, October 27, lace up your sneakers to raise funds and awareness for local, life-saving breast cancer research at Bolt For Breast Cancer 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run presented by ABC 33/40.

Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome at both events. Stick around for post-race fun with music, refreshments, and children’s activities including face painting and an inflatable obstacle course. Registration and info at boltforbreastcancer.com.

A full calendar of National Breast Cancer Awareness events being put on through the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama can be found here.

For those without an event nearby, supporting BCRFA is as simple as donating, getting the Breast Cancer Research license plate, picking up pink apparel at the BCRFA shop or organizing their own fundraiser.