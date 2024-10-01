Digital Media Center
Annual Moundville Native American Festival returning for 36th year

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published October 1, 2024 at 9:30 AM CDT
The University of Alabama’s Moundville Archaeological Park will cultivate community and education around the cultures of southeastern Native Americans at the 36th annual Moundville Native American Festival Oct. 3-5.

Festival attendees will have the chance to meet Native American artisans, see traditional dances, listen to stories and music and support local and Native American businesses.

According to the UA News Center, visitors will learn through demonstrations on Native American lifeways and art, flint knapping, storytelling, and music. The children’s area will feature lessons on how to play stickball, chunky and other activities. The festival will also feature a stickball demonstration match on Saturday.

“The demonstrators, performers, artists and craftspeople who share their knowledge and culture with our festival audience are the true backbones of the Moundville Native American Festival,” said Marsha Holley, director of the Moundville Native American Festival. “The festival’s heart lies in its ability to provide accessible Native American education for the community.”

In addition to the educational value of the Moundville Native American Festival, there will also be an array of vendors and food trucks, including the always delicious and popular fry bread tacos.

The Moundville Native American Festival is one of the largest celebrations of Native American communities in the state of Alabama. It is a unique experience where students and families alike can learn from Alabama’s Descent Communities, gaining new perspectives about our world.

The festival doesn’t just include people whose ancestors built Moundville, but all Native American communities that call Alabama their homeland.

Admission is $10 for adults, students and seniors. Children five years and under are free. Tickets are only available for purchase at the event.

Moundville Native American Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit the Moundville Native American Festival website.
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
