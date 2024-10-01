Artist, live performer, vendor applications now open for Druid City Arts Festival in Tuscaloosa

Applications are now open for artist booths, live performers and vendors at the 2025 Druid City Arts Festival (DCAF), hosted by the City of Tuscaloosa. The event is now in its 16th year.

DCAF is a free two-day festival that highlights local artists and musicians. This year’s festival will be held on Friday, April 4 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Government Plaza.

Artist and live performer applications will be open until January 10, 2025. Vendor applications will be open until February 21, 2025.

—Artists can apply here. There is a $25 non-refundable application fee for artist booth applicants.

—Live performers can apply here. Applications must include video that demonstrates at least three live songs being performed.

—Mobile food and beverage vendors can apply here. All food vendors are subject to a vendor fee of $75 (single day) or $150 (weekend).

—Kids Zone vendors can apply here.

DCAF showcases work in a variety of areas, including contemporary art and sculpture, contemporary craft, traditional/heritage craft and folk/self-taught artists.

Only original, handmade work may be displayed and sold at artist booths.

For more information, visit the Druid City Arts Festival website.