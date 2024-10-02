Birmingham's Food Truck Friday turning pink for breast cancer awareness

Food Truck Friday in Birmingham is tuning pink with a focus on purpose and passion on Friday, Oct. 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m in front of City Hall.

City of Birmingham

The goal of the event is to bring more attention to the fight against breast cancer at the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The observance will recognize those who’ve fought and those still fighting, as well as honoring those who have passed.

Birmingham's StrongHer Campaign organizers decided to pair the cause with Food Truck Friday. They say it will be more than just an event. It will also be a call to action and a chance for everyone to stand against a disease that touches many lives.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite pink attire and bring energy as the city kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Along with plenty of food trucks, there will be a DJ with a “girl power” playlist and a “Pink Parade” in Linn Park to honor loved ones. Patrons will also have a chance to "move with joy through" line dancing.

Other offerings include mindful breathing exercises with a local yoga instructor and a table for attendees to write encouraging messages, which will be shared with breast cancer patients or survivors.

StrongHer is also working to also create a space where awareness and support come together. There will be area partners ready to share information about breast cancer, offer resources and a reminder of why fighting the disease matters.

Information on the national Breast Cancer Awareness Month observance can be found here.