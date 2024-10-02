Congressional hopefuls Figures, Dobson clash in Montgonery debate

Congressional hopefuls Shomari Figures and Caroleene Dobson clashed in a debate Wednesday punctuated by policy differences and verbal swipes at each other’s resume.

Figures, a Democrat, and Dobson, a Republican are running to represent Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District, which was redrawn after a lengthy redistricting battle. The two faced off in Montgomery in a candidate forum hosted by the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce and broadcast online by WSFA.

Dobson attacked Figures, who worked in the Obama White House and as a former top aide to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, over his background in the nation's capital. Figures said his opponent was opting for a “photo-op” over meaningful solutions.

Dobson repeatedly called Figures a “Washington D.C. insider” and said he was “part of an administration that for the past four years crushed American opportunity.”

“He wants to continue the policies of the last four years, but you and I should ask ourselves: Are we better off than we were four years ago?” Dobson said.

Figures, speaking after the forum, said he does not “run from the fact” that most of his professional career was spent in Washington. Nonetheless, he said, Alabama is his home. “The root of it is: This is home for me. This where I was born, where I was raised,” Figures said.

He added that he is the son of two Alabama legislators and grew up in Mobile.

Dobson has made border security, a cornerstone of her campaign. Figures referred to a campaign trip that Dobson took to the Mexico border to highlight immigration issues as a “photo-op” while saying he has been at the border “as a staffer” to work on legislation to provide more resources to border agents.

“My opponent mentions the border, but what she fails to mention about the border is that in her early legal career, she spent time in Texas actually selling millions of acres of our border state land in Texas to shadow companies owned by Mexican investors,” Figures said.

Dobson responded that the transaction involved a Mexican company that was buying office space in Texas as it fled the drug cartel crisis in Mexico. She said Figures was part of the transition team for the Biden administration that “flung open our borders and has resulted in less safe communities.”

Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District was redrawn after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed Alabama had likely illegally diluted the influence of Black voters when drawing congressional lines. A three-judge panel selected new lines to give Black residents¸ who now make up nearly 49% of the district’s voting-age population, an “opportunity” to elect a candidate of their choice.

The open seat has sparked a heated race for the district that could help decide control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Some of the sharpest policy contrasts were over abortion and healthcare.

“I do not believe it is the government’s role to tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body. I think it’s pretty simple. If you don’t believe in abortion, if you don’t want an abortion, don’t have one,” Figures said.

Dobson described herself as “pro-life” but said the issue should be left to the states.

“This is an issue that’s best left to state legislatures to decide with compassion and common sense,” Dobson said.

Dobson said she supports exemptions to abortion bans for rape, incest and for a pregnant woman’s health. Alabama’s abortion ban does not have exemptions for rape and incest.

Both candidates spoke of the need to address infrastructure and healthcare challenges in the district.

Figures said four rural hospitals have closed in the district since the campaign began, and life expectancy in Alabama lags most of the nation. Figures urged Alabama to expand its Medicaid program to cover more low-income people who he said are often working jobs but don’t have access to health insurance. He said he would support legislation that would renew financial incentives to holdout states to expand their programs. Alabama is one of 10 states that did not expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

“In the state of Alabama, you are just barely expected to live past your 60s, your 60s. That is unacceptable, and for too many people. That is because of lack of health care earlier in life,” Figures said.

Dobson said she would encourage state officials to “examine” the issue of Medicaid expansion but said that inflation is helping to drive healthcare costs.

“We also have to recognize that the best insurance is the one that you get through your job. So, we need to create more jobs to allow people to have private insurance that is going to pay those reimbursements to keep our rural hospitals open,” Dobson said.

The two candidates will meet again on Oct. 10 in an online debate hosted by al.com.