Mobile Fire-Rescue Department participating in Fill the Boot fundraising campaign

Members of the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department are participating in the 2024 Fill the Boot drive, organized by the Mobile Firefighters Association International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local #1349.

Funds raised through the 2024 Fill the Boot events help support Muscular Dystrophy Association's (MDA) efforts to fund groundbreaking research, accelerate treatments and cures, and support services at MDA Care Centers.

This helps supports people living with muscular dystrophy, Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS), and related neuromuscular diseases to fund:



World-wide research

Accelerating life-saving therapies

Sending kids with neuromuscular diseases to Summer Camp, at no-cost to families

MDA Resource Center, providing guidance, support, and connections for families diagnosed with neuromuscular disease

An unprecedented network of over 150 MDA Care Centers nationwide with multidisciplinary medical teams

Advocacy for access to healthcare, education, employment, travel and more

This year marks 70 years since firefighters have stood on the front lines to help MDA’s work. Every year, thousands of dedicated firefighters in hometowns across America hit the streets or storefronts asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to make a donation to MDA during the Fill the Boot campaign.

To date, the seven-decade partnership has raised more than $700 million with these funds allowing MDA to invest more than $1 billion in research. These investments have led in-part to many major medical and scientific advances, including the development of more than 20 new FDA approved treatments just since 2015.

The International Association of Fire Fighters is MDA’s largest organizational partner. Learn more about the story of this 70-year partnership here.

Mobile Fire-Rescue Department members will be at the following dates, times and locations with week to collect funds for the 2024 Fill the Boot campaign:

Thursday, Oct. 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

—Sam’s Club at 601 E I-65 Service Rd S

—Rouses Market at 7765 Airport Blvd

—Street intersection Airport Blvd and Schillinger Road

Friday, Oct. 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

—Street intersection at Dauphin Street and Springdale Boulevard

—Street intersection at Government and Broad Streets

Friday, Oct. 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

—Street intersection at Airport Blvd and Schillinger Road