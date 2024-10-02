Volunteers needed for Kentuck Festival of the Arts to assist before, during or after event

Volunteers are needed for the 53rd Kentuck Festival of the Arts. The event will have its Tuscaloosa debut on Oct. 19 and 20 at Snow Hinton Park.

The Kentuck Art Center says each year, hundreds of volunteers help make the festival a success and run smoothly by assisting before, during or after the event. This includes helping with different set ups, parking, stages, hospitality, tickets, check in, kids activities and more.

Event organizers say volunteers who work for three or more hours will receive one free ticket to the festival. No previous volunteer experience is necessary, but participants are encouraged to read the descriptions of each role before signing up.

Those interested in assisting can visit the festival’s website to read about the different volunteer roles and how sign up to help. Community members can also support Kentuck by buying tickets and VIP packages for the festival. Details can be found here.

The annual arts festival has always been held in Northport. However, the Druid City and Kentuck struck an agreement last year for Tuscaloosa to host the festival in 2024. This came after some back and forth between Northport and Kentuck leaders.

The nationally recognized event highlights local and national folk art and attracts large crowds of between 10,000 to 20,000 people each year.

In the past, participants enjoyed a variety of arts and crafts, live entertainment, spoken word, food trucks and local craft brews. More than 270 local and national artists performed at the festival in 2023, with similar vendors and attractions planned for this year.

More information on the 53rd annual Kentuck Festival of the Arts can be found here.