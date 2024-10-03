Report: Alabama ranks as the 49th worst state to work in

Experts say that Alabama is one of the worst states to work in the U.S, according to Oxford America. The report covered 27 policies split into three metrics including wage policies, worker protections, and rights to organize. In all three categories, Alabama ranked in the bottom 10 states.

The report, Best and Worst States to Work in the US, was used to see what states support low-wage workers and working families.

Kaitlyn Henderson works at Oxford America as a senior researcher. She explained the metrics used for the index, like wage policies. This measure used the ratio of the state’s minimum wage to the cost of living for a family of four.

“We're looking at the ratio of the states minimum wage compared to the regular minimum wage. We look at how far average unemployment benefits go towards covering the cost of living for a family. And we look at whether localities can set the minimum wage above the state standard.”

Henderson said for Alabamians working full time and relying on the minimum wage of $7.25, all aspects of life can be more difficult. Alabama is one of the 13 states that has the same minimum wage requirement as the federal minimum wage requirement.

Alabama ranked 50th in the worker protections category. Henderson said that this category includes policies that involve equal pay, fair scheduling, and heat standards for outdoor workers. This also includes if states protect employees against sexual harassment in the workplace.

The last metric used, rights to organize, includes things like right to work laws, project labor agreements, and protection against wage theft retaliation for workers. Alabama currently has a right to work law, which weakens unions because they must reestablish themselves every year. Henderson said that employees a part of a union can experiences benefits like paid leave, further safety regulations, and smaller wage gaps between men and women.

Henderson also said that the higher-ranking states correlate with the wellbeing of the communities in that area.

“What we found is that the states that score really high on our index also perform better on measures of things such as they have lower instances of food insecurity, poverty, and infant mortality. So even though our index is really focused on labor laws, these laws really don't exist in a vacuum.”

Henderson said that even though Alabama is low on the state list, there are ways to improve workers’ standards. She said that after looking into a report like this, Alabamians can contact local government to make a change.

“What I would really recommend is for folks to go to our website and poke around the interactive map to see what's missing in Alabama, and to call your elected officials and call your representatives and tell them why things should change.”

She said it’s important to ask for change because it is possible, and the first step is being aware of what’s missing.

To read more on Alabama’s rankings of Best and Worst States to Work in, click here.