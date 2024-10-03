United Way of Central Alabama launches relief fund to help victims of Hurricane Helene rebuild

In response to Hurricane Helene, United Way of Central Alabama — in partnership with United Way Worldwide, other local United Ways and partner agencies — is launching a secure website dedicated to support for the victims of the devastation as they work to pick up the pieces.

The deadly story system left behind significant destruction and flooding across North and South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Florida and West Virginia.

The storm has killed at least 180 people. Thousands of people in the Carolinas still lack running water, cellphone service and electricity.

More than 40 trillion gallons of rain drenched the Southeast in the last week, an amount that if concentrated in North Carolina would cover the state in 3 1/2 feet of water.

“That’s an astronomical amount of precipitation,” said Ed Clark, head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Water Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Roads, power lines, cell towers and water-treatment facilities have suffered severe damage from Helene. This is leaving thousands of people without essential resources, such as food, water, electricity, gasoline and communication.

A statement on the United Way of Central Alabama website reads, "Your donation can transform lives by addressing both immediate and long-term needs of those affected. Join us in providing essential relief and support."

Those interested can donate at https://www.uwca.org/helene/ or text “HELENE” to 62644 and follow the link that's texted.