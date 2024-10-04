Beat Auburn Beat Hunger food drive kicks off at The University of Alabama

An annual, friendly competition that helps fight food insecurity in Alabama is starting.

The 31st annual Beat Auburn Beat Hunger food drive is kicking off on Oct. 4 at The University of Alabama (UA). The drive runs through Nov. 21 and results will be announced the following day, according to the UA News Center.

A kickoff event will be held on the steps of the state capitol in Montgomery Oct. 7 at 10 a.m., with representatives from UA and Auburn University will be on-hand as Governor Kay Ivey will make donations to both universities.

The Beat Auburn Beat Hunger food drive aims to raise awareness about food insecurity while collecting donations for the West Alabama Food Bank, reports UA.

According to Feeding America, one in six people, including one in four children, struggle with food insecurity in Alabama.

“Beat Auburn Beat Hunger is a collective effort by UA students, faculty and staff, and community members to support the West Alabama Food Bank’s mission of fighting food insecurity,” said Kennedi Preston, president of Beat Auburn Beat Hunger.

“The West Alabama Food Bank serves a population of around 315,000 people of all ages, with 15% of that population living in poverty. For each dollar donated to the food bank, they can purchase five meals to provide for the growing population that relies on their support.”

Beat Auburn Beat Hunger features students with UA’s Center for Service and Leadership competing with the Beat Bama Food Drive at Auburn. With donation barrels stationed across campus and the city of Tuscaloosa, students, faculty, staff and community members can donate conveniently.

Since its inception, UA and Auburn have raised more than eight million pounds of food for Alabamians in need.

“Last year, we collected a total of 326,644 pounds of food in October and November,” said Preston. “By mid-February, all of what was collected had run out.

Food insecurity is not just a global issue, but one that continues to grow on the local level.

“Our goal with Beat Auburn Beat Hunger is to match this need, and that is only possible when the UA and Tuscaloosa communities works hand-in-hand to support their neighbors,” Preston continued.

In addition to collecting canned and nonperishable foods, Beat Auburn Beat Hunger will also accept monetary donations.

For a list of donation barrel locations and instructions to donate monetarily, visit the Beat Auburn Beat Hunger website.