Downtown Huntsville, Inc. hosting Movies in the Park every Friday in October

Downtown Huntsville, Inc. is launching the return of Movies in the Park, presented by Meta and Buffalo Rock. It kicks off this Friday night in Big Spring Park East.

The free outdoor movie series will run every Friday in October, offering a fun, fall experience for all ages to enjoy, according to the nonprofit.

Each evening will feature a fall-themed movie, activities, live music and local food vendors. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs to enjoy the films.

Food vendors and music will begin at 5:00 p.m., with the movie starting at sunset, or approximately 6:30 p.m.

This year’s movie lineup includes:

• October 4: Jurassic Park (PG-13)

• October 11: Hocus Pocus

• October 18: Despicable Me 4

• October 25: Ghostbusters: Afterlife

“Movies in the Park has become a fall tradition in Downtown Huntsville, and we are excited to partner with Meta and Buffalo Rock this year,” said Rob Buddo, President and CEO of Downtown Huntsville, Inc., in a press release.

“We encourage everyone to come out early, enjoy the food and entertainment, and settle in for a great evening in Big Spring Park.”

For more information about Movies in the Park, including weather updates and more details on vendors and activities, click here.