Keeping connected: Tuscaloosa Police Department launches new mobile app

The Tuscaloosa Police Department (TPD) is launching a new smartphone app to help better connect with the Druid City community.

TPD Chief Brent Blankley told the news outlet Patch that the app is designed to be a resource to allow users access to important law enforcement information, be able to receive alerts and be able to submit tips to aid in keeping the community safe.

A post on the Tuscaloosa Police Department's Facebook announcing the rollout of the app says:

We have a new app! Search Tuscaloosa PD on the in Apple app store or Google Play.

The app can be used to:

- Submit anonymous tips

- News & media releases

- Directly message your child's school resource officer

- Directly links to pay tickets and citations online

- File a police report

- Community resources and calendars

- Sign up for alerts

Patch reports the department has integrated the app's features to streamline interactions between school resource officers and students, parents and faculty.

That means parents can now use the app to directly contact their school's assigned officers with any concerns.

The app is free to download and is available on both Apple and Android devices.