"Let’s Beat Breast Cancer" rally in Montgomery promotes prevention through plant-based living

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine’s (PCRM) Let’s Beat Breast Cancer campaign is hosting a rally in Montgomery on October 5th in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Let’s Beat Breast Cancer rallies educate people on how a plant-based diet and healthy lifestyle can lower the risk of developing breast cancer. The rally in Montgomery will feature talks from breast cancer survivors, researchers and pharmacists. There will also be drumming, aligning with the rally’s theme, “Beat the Drum for Breast Cancer Prevention.”

“It is really just about raising awareness about how you can beat the drum to beat breast cancer. So, in other words, we're raising some noise so that people pay attention to what we have to say, which is that you have so much more control over breast cancer than you probably think,” said Dr. Kristi Funk, breast cancer surgeon and spokesperson for Let’s Beat Breast Cancer.

The PCRM’s Let’s Beat Breast Cancer campaign focuses on four pillars: choosing plant-based foods, exercising, limiting alcohol consumption and aiming for a healthy weight.

According to the PCRM, eating more vegetables and replacing processed meats with plant-based proteins can help reduce the risk of developing breast cancer. The PCRM also recommends exercising, which will take place at the rally in Montgomery in the form of Zumba, cardio drumming, and chair yoga.

The rally will focus not only on raising awareness but also on empowering individuals to take proactive steps toward better health. Participants will learn practical ways to incorporate healthier food choices into their everyday routines. The event aims to inspire lifestyle changes that go beyond cancer prevention, targeting overall well-being and longevity.

“I have high hopes that people start to really understand that the choices they make in their daily lives—what to eat or not eat, drink or not drink, do or not do, even think or not think—impact their health on so many fundamental levels that we're not just beating breast cancer. We're beating all the major killers: heart disease, strokes, diabetes, Alzheimer's. We're beating all the things that kill the joy in your life,” said Funk.

The Let’s Beat Breast Cancer rally is taking place on October 5th at 9 a.m. at the Bell Road Family YMCA in Montgomery. To see the schedule, pricing and registration details, click here.