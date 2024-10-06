Montgomery Zoo introduces new ZooBrews and Food Festival benefiting wildlife conservation

The Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum is announcing the ZooBrews and Food Festival. The event is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., combining food, fun and conservation

This family-friendly event is billed as a day of tailgating fun and games, food trucks, beer and wine vendors, live music— all in the scenic surroundings of the Montgomery Zoo.

Admission includes access to all games and entertainment, while food and beverages are available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the zoo’s Animal Conservation and Endowment Fund, supporting wildlife conservation efforts.

The zoo says visitors can relax with family and friends while enjoying live entertainment, playing lawn games and sampling tasty treats from local food vendors.

Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged for a laid-back afternoon of food, beverages, and music under the fall canopy.

“We are thrilled to offer our community an exciting day at the zoo with a fun mix of activities for all ages,” said Bailey Glasgow, Marketing and Public Relations Manager, in a press release.

“ZooBrews and Food Festival is a great way for families and friends to come together, enjoy the beautiful fall weather, and contribute to a cause that supports the conservation of wildlife."

Food Trucks: Fork in the Road, La Raza, Plant Bae, Shalom V Designz, Top Notch BBQ, Woody’s Italian Ice

Large Lawn Games: Giant Jenga, Connect 4, Cornhole, Putt Putt Golf, Bowling, Ball Toss

Live Entertainment:

10am - 11am: Erica Rae Burke

12pm - 1pm: Mackenzie Battaglia

2pm - 3pm: Reese Graydon

Beverage Vendors: Allstate Beverage, Trim Tab Brewing, Bama Bud, United Johnson Brothers

Guests 21 and older who wish to consume alcohol must present a valid government-issued ID.

For more information on the ZooBrews and Food Festival at the Montgomery Zoo, click here.