Stillman College opening campus to Tuscaloosa community for National Night Out

Stillman College is inviting the Tuscaloosa community to a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships.

The school's third annual National Night Out is set to take place on Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 4-8 p.m. Admission is free.

The event is meant as a way to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement and first responders while bringing back a true sense of community.

Organizers say it also provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

This year’s National Night Out will be hosted by Tameka Carey.

Live entertainment will be featured, including performances from the Stillman College Blue Pride Marching Band and bands from Paul W. Bryant High School and Northridge High School.

Admission is free. Activities for kids will also be available.