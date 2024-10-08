UAB shares breast cancer preventive measures for younger and older women

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed in Alabama and across the country every year. It's an international health campaign that’s held every October. The month aims to promote screening and prevention of the disease, which affects 2.3 million women worldwide.

When it comes to breast cancer prevention, the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) reports there are things that women of all ages can educate themselves on and incorporate into their daily lives to help them live the healthiest lives possible.

The roles of screenings, warning signs and a healthy lifestyle are all keys to cancer prevention, according to Katia Khoury, M.D., of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“We know that treatment has a much higher chance of cure, the earlier the stage of breast cancer,” Khoury told UAB News.

Routine self-exams are also important for women of all ages. Health experts say this is because it allows one to learn their breasts and anatomy. Staying up to date with annual visits with gynecologists as they will conduct physical breast exams.

Breast pain around a patient’s monthly cycle is expected; but if the pain persists, Khoury recommends seeing a medical provider.

“Breasts can be engorged and enlarged during a monthly cycle, which may make a self-exam challenging during that time,” said Khoury, who is an assistant professor of medicine in the UAB Division of Hematology and Oncology.

When completing a self-exam, Khoury said, things to take note of are:



Any changes in the breasts, including lumps or bumps

Skin changes, including reddening of the skin

Dimpling of the skin

Indentations

Nipple discharge, retraction or inversion

Bumps under the armpit

Skin thickening, darkening or discoloration

When it comes to prevention, Khoury says, there are things women of all ages can incorporate into their everyday routines.

This includes regular exercise, limiting consumption of red meat and increasing the number of vegetables eaten daily. Khoury recommends a Mediterranean diet typically consisting of whole grains, fruits and vegetables.

It is also recommended to maintain good bone health and adequate vitamin D levels.

To learn more about the comprehensive team approach for breast cancer patients at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB, click here.