AL-TF1 deploys to Florida, Montgomery ready to assist Hurricane Milton evacuees

Hurricane Milton dropped to a Category 4 early Wednesday as it churns toward Florida's west coast. The National Hurricane Center had predicted it would likely weaken but remain a major hurricane when it makes landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday.

The Tampa Bay area, home to more than 3.3 million people, faced the possibility of widespread destruction after avoiding direct hits from major hurricanes for more than a century.

“Milton has the potential to be one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida,” the center warned.

In anticipation of the landfall of Hurricane Milton and expected emergency response needs along the west coast of Florida, members of Alabama’s Task Force 1 (AL-TF1) Urban Search and Rescue Team (US&R) deployed to Live Oak, Florida on Tuesday.

The crews will pre-stage personnel, water rescue assets, gear, supplies, tools and other necessary equipment, according to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD).

The team has 36 members, made up of 28 MFRD personnel (field operatives and staff) and two members from Mobile County Communications District. The team also includes nurses, K-9 handlers, and a safety officer. The crew is responding after the Florida Division of Emergency Management requested aid.

Meantime, the City of Montgomery and the City-County Emergency Management Agency are prepared to support potential evacuees of Hurricane Milton. Mayor Steven L. Reed has identified two sites that are available if needed. Information about those sites will be provided if they are activated.

Montgomery is in close coordination with the American Red Cross as Hurricane Milton develops and updates will be shared with the public as needed.

Milton targets communities still reeling two weeks after Hurricane Helene flooded streets and homes in western Florida along its devastating march that left at least 230 dead across the South. In many places along the coast, municipalities raced to collect and dispose of debris left by Helene before Milton’s winds and storm surge — projected to reach as high as 12 feet (3.6 meters) in Tampa Bay and up to 15 feet (4.5 meters) farther south, between Sarasota and Fort Myers — could toss it around and compound any damage.

Heavy rain began to spread across parts of southern Florida on Wednesday, with conditions expected to deteriorate throughout the day, the center said. Six to 12 inches (15 to 31 centimeters) of rain, with up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) in some places, was expected well inland, bringing the risk of catastrophic flooding. Tornadoes were also forecast.

The storm is expected to retain hurricane strength as it crosses central Florida on Thursday toward the Atlantic Ocean. The precise track remained uncertain, but as of Wednesday morning, Milton’s center was expected to make landfall somewhere around Tampa Bay. The highest storm surge is expected to occur at and south of the landfall location, the hurricane center said.

