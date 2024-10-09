Atmore Police Department welcomes new K-9 officers Bama and Bantu

The Atmore Police Department (APD) is welcoming the addition of K-9 officers, Bama and Bantu, to its law enforcement team. The department says these two four-legged officers will play a vital role in the department's efforts to enhance public safety and combat crime in the community.

In May, APD began the process of starting a K-9 unit tasked with narcotics detection, tracking and apprehending fleeing suspects, tracking missing persons and search and rescue incidents.

Bama and Bantu, the Atmore Police Department's Drone Program and Project Eye provide another asset for Atmore residents. Since the program's start, the department has received over $14,000 in donations from local businesses and residents, and the K-9s were involved in 50 deployments in September, according to APD.

APD says Bama, who came to Atmore from Hungary, specializes in narcotics detection and will be part of the city's educational component. Police Chief Charles Brooks said Bama, who is also trained in tracking and apprehension, "will be used for narcotic detection at the local schools very soon and very often."

Bantu, a dual-purpose K-9, is what Brooks described as a "bite dog." His job is to track down suspects and detain them until additional officers arrive, reports APD. Bantu made the trip to Atmore from California.

"Bama and Bantu bring valuable credentials to our department," said Police Chief Brooks. "Their presence will bolster our crime-fighting efforts and enhance public safety for our residents and visitors. We're proud to have them on our team and look forward to the work they do alongside their handlers, Joshua Hochstetler and Justin Thompson."

Both K-9s have undergone rigorous training to assist with critical police operations, says APD. Their unique skill sets will support officers in locating illegal substances, missing persons and suspects while contributing to community engagement efforts.

"Adding Bantu and Bama to the Atmore Police Department marks an important milestone for our city," said Atmore Mayor Jim Staff. "With these two officers, our police force now stands stronger than ever, increasing the number to 28. As we continue to grow and evolve, I look forward to seeing the positive impact these K-9s will have on our city. I'm confident they will be integral to keeping Atmore safe for years to come."

The K-9 initiative was made possible through community support and fundraising efforts led by Sergeant Chance Thompson, who helped raise the funds to recruit and train the K-9 officers.