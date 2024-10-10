Gov. Ivey announces CHOOSE Act website launch, applications open for education service providers

Gov. Kay Ivey has announced that The CHOOSE Act (Creating Hope and Opportunity for Our Students’ Education Act of 2024) now has a website.

This site – chooseact.alabama.gov – will allow education service providers (ESPs) and, eventually, Alabama families to prepare for the state’s new education savings account (ESA) program.

Gov. Ivey's Office reports the website provides Alabama families and ESPs with the latest information about The CHOOSE Act Program, including eligibility information, an online application, program FAQ and important deadlines, as well as parent and ESP guides.

Interested ESPs can begin applying online now through the website, launched by the Alabama Department of Revenue (ALDOR).

The family application process for the 2025-2026 school year will open on January 2, 2025, and close on April 7, 2025, with award notifications scheduled to be sent out on May 1, 2025.

“Every Alabama student should have the opportunity to receive a high-quality education that meets their individual needs,” said Gov. Ivey in a press release.

“The CHOOSE Act is School Choice for a Strong Alabama – a wonderful opportunity for eligible families to receive assistance that will have a positive impact on their students’ academic future and the future of our great state.”

Gov. Ivey's Office reports the CHOOSE Act makes refundable income tax credits, called ESAs, available to support the success of eligible K-12 students across Alabama.

An ESA can be used to pay for school tuition, tutoring, educational therapies and other qualified education expenses at approved ESPs across the state.

Funding for eligible students includes:



$7,000 per participating student enrolled in a participating school

$2,000 per participating student who is participating in a home education program (this includes an individual or group program, homeschool, co-ops, etc., and is capped at $4,000 per family

For the 2025-2026 school year, the program is open to families with an adjusted gross income (AGI) not exceeding 300 percent of the federal poverty level for the preceding tax year.

The program will prioritize students with special needs, with a secondary focus on students who are dependents of active-duty service members enrolled in or assigned to a priority school.

Remaining ESAs will be available to students based on the family’s AGI as a percentage of the federal poverty level.

For more information about The CHOOSE Act Program, visit chooseact.alabama.gov.