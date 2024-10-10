Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR experienced a component failure. Technicians have initiated the repair process. Thank you for your patience.

New heights: UA law student to lead Apache helicopter flyover SEC Showdown

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published October 10, 2024 at 10:30 AM CDT
UA News Center

An Alabama Law student and Alabama Military Law Society president will lead his company in a four AH-64 Apache helicopter flyover for the Alabama vs. South Carolina football game on Oct. 12 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The University of Alabama (UA) is announcing Kyle Wise is taking to the sky. The UA News Center reports although alumni from Alabama’s ROTC program are often involved in the game day aerial showcases, it is rare to have a current student leading the company and piloting the aircraft.

In addition to attending law school, UA says Wise is a commander in the 1-151 Attack Battalion, a South Carolina National Guard aviation unit where he oversees a 36-member Attack Aviation Company.

In this position, he travels to South Carolina several times a month to conduct flights and support his crew while juggling classroom responsibilities, including an extra level of communication and accountability as he has to miss several classes each month while he commutes, conducts multiple flights and handles the administrative needs of his company.

“I do many of my class readings the week before so I can prepare for the next week in between flights,” Wide told the UA News Center. “If it is not a training or drill weekend, I’ll leave for South Carolina on Wednesday and come home to Alabama on Friday to start lining up on the classes that I missed. If it’s a drill weekend, I usually won’t return until Sunday at midnight and will play catch-up throughout the week.”

Wise attributes his ability to manage this demanding schedule to the support provided by Alabama Law faculty.

“All of my professors have been so understanding and accommodating,” Wise said. “From providing recordings for the classes that I missed or making time on their calendars to ensure I am able to speak in person, I haven’t met any resistance when it comes to helping me succeed.”

Read more about Wise's career and achievements here.

For more information on the opportunities available to military and veteran students at The University of Alabama, visit the Office of Veteran and Military Affairs website.
Tags
News UA law schoolUA School of LawSEC college footballcollege footballBryant-Denny StadiumSouth CarolinaAlabama FootballAlabama Crimson TideCrimson Tide footballROTC program
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Baillee Majors
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate