"Extra! Extra!" Queer All About It: Invisible Histories offers educational lecture

A Birmingham-based nonprofit that locates, collects, researches, and creates community-based, educational programming around LGBTQ history in the Deep South is offering an educational lecture during LGBT History Month.

Invisible Histories invites the public to take part in "Extra! Extra!" Queer All About It: Southern LGBTQ Newpapers and Magazines. The event, set for 6:00 p.m. CST on Oct. 17, will focus on historic LGBTQ newspapers & publications from the Deep South.

A post on the event's registration website reads, "Join us for a virtual event where we will explore the rich history of LGBTQ publications in the Southern United States. From groundbreaking newspapers to vibrant magazines, we will dive into the stories and voices that have shaped the LGBTQ community in the South."

Get tickets by clicking here.

Invisible Histories

In the meantime, Invisible Histories continues its October 2024 Fundraiser, working to digitally preserve two collections.

The nonprofit is looking to raise $7,000 to digitize DVDs, VHS tapes, audio cassettes, and reel-to-reel recordings of two Southern Black Lesbian leaders, Ruby Sales and Angela Denise Davis.

The content of the recordings varies from family and chosen family moments to interviews with Harlem Renaissance artists to conversations with Black LGBTQ activists. These recordings are incredibly rare, at-risk, and critically important particularly in this anti-diversity, equity and inclusion moment that we are in, says Invisible Histories.

These funds raised will allow the nonprofit to have the recordings repaired in anyway they need, digitized professionally, identified for specific content, and made available for research, exhibits and other educational endeavors. Make a donation here.

Invisible Histories is also accepting Spring 2025 Internship applications. Submissions are due by Oct. 20 at 11:59 p.m. CST. Apply here.

Invisible Histories is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Co-founders, Joshua Burford (Director of Outreach & Lead Archivist) and Maigen Sullivan (Director of Research & Development), began working on the concept in late 2015.

501(c)3 status was obtained in October 2016 and the project officially launched and began collecting in February 2018. Both Burford and Sullivan were working on the project full time by September 2018.