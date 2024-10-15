Fall weather, cooler temps bringing the possibility of morning frost in Alabama

Alabama is welcoming cooler weather, and the lower temperatures are sticking around— at least for a little while.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham posted on X today:

"Fall has definitely arrived in full force in central Alabama. Skies will remain clear tonight and into Tuesday, with a decided chill in the air. And conditions look even chillier tomorrow night, with the coldest air since last spring forecast to arrive."

Meantime, the National Weather Service in Mobile echoed the news and posted on X today:

"Are you ready for a big taste of fall mixed with a bit of winter? If so, we've got good news for you! A cold front will bring the coolest temperatures of the season Wednesday and Wednesday night. Highs Wednesday will be in the 60s with lows that night dropping into the 30s/40s."

Alabama forecasters say the coldest mornings this week will be early on Wednesday and Thursday. This is when much of North Alabama is expected to see the 30s for the first time this season. With this chill comes the potential for frost in some areas.

Meteorologist in the state say temperatures will warm up with the highs predicted in the 60s for much of the state Wednesday and Thursday with no rain in the forecast through the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday are predicted to see highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham reminds residents to stay "weather aware" with its fall edition of Severe Weather Awareness Day set for Oct. 16. The message: It's all about being informed and proactive.

The service posted, "We all know that at some point nature will flip the switch from the tranquil weather we're having. Yes, for those that are new to the area, we have to deal with things like tornadoes even during the cooler months!"

Peak tornado season is March through May; Tuscaloosa has a second tornado season from November to early December, according to The University of Alabama Office of Emergency Management.

Tornadoes are most likely to occur between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. but can occur at any time. The average tornado lasts less than 10 minutes, but it can last from seconds to more than an hour.

More information on tornadoes and safety resources can be found here.