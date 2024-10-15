UNA’s award-winning Marching Pride to perform in 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The University of North Alabama (UNA) Marching Band, the Marching Pride of North Alabama, is being selected to represent the State of Alabama and perform in the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®.

This will mark the first Parade appearance by the UNA Marching Band. The Marching Pride of North Alabama will join the holiday march to the call of “Let’s Have a Parade™,” the iconic phrase that has signaled the start of every Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade since 1924.

“Macy’s is thrilled to invite the Marching Pride of North Alabama to perform in the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Sara Flores, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Associate Producer. “We are so excited to bring the sounds of North Alabama to the Big Apple and look forward to sharing their talent with the country in November 2025.”

Each year, the Macy’s Parade Band Committee looks for bands that have the stage presence, musician and marching abilities to captivate millions of live spectators and viewers nationwide.

UNA’s Marching Band was selected from more than 100 applicants as one of the nine selected bands to march in the 99th edition of the annual holiday spectacle. The band will join the revelry, along with other iconic Macy’s staples: floats, giant character balloons, clows, and superstar performers galore on Thanksgiving Day 2025, helping to create an unforgettable experience for millions.

“It is an incredible honor to be selected to represent both the State of Alabama and the University of North Alabama in the Macy’s 2025 Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Dr. Lloyd Jones, Director of the Marching Pride of North Alabama. “This invitation is a remarkable opportunity for our students, and we are deeply grateful to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade for including us in such a storied American tradition. Performing in this iconic event places UNA on a national stage, and it will be a proud moment for our university, our band, and our community. We are excited to showcase the talent and spirit of UNA during such a monumental celebration."

As part of the announcement, the Macy’s team presented the Marching Pride of North Alabama with a $10,000 fundraising kick off. The band will spend the next 13 months planning for their Parade appearance.

Rehearsals and creative fundraising events not only bring the school and the community closer but also prepare the students for the march of a lifetime.

For nearly 100 years, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has given thanks to what Macy’s values most – its loyal fans. Thousands of Macy’s colleagues and dedicated volunteers work tirelessly to create a spectacular event that entertains the cheerful crowds and provides joy to millions at home watching on Thanksgiving Day.

Stretching down more than a two-mile-long route in New York City, the spectacle is alive with gleaming color, music, and smiles.