Music of The Stage: Auburn Community Orchestra to host annual Orchestra on the Hill concert

The Auburn Community Orchestra's (ACO) annual Fall concert is fast approaching.

"Orchestra on the Hill," is set for Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 6:00 p.m. The event will take place on the scenic lawn on Pebble Hill.

This year's theme is "Music of The Stage" so attendees will be taken to the Broadway stage.

The concert is presented by the Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts and Humanities as well as the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center (JDCAC).

The concert is a free, family-friendly event open to the public. The event is billed as an enchanting evening of music and festivities under the stars and experience the joy of community through the arts in beautiful Auburn.

Under the direction of new Music Director and Conductor Dr. Russell Logan, a native of Wetumpka, Ala., the ACO will treat attendees to a delightful evening featuring selections from popular Broadway musicals.

Dr. Logan brings 24 years of experience directing high school bands and currently serves as Principal Trombonist and Executive Board Chair for the Alabama Winds Concert Band, in addition to performing with the Montgomery Symphony Orchestra.

This year's "Orchestra on the Hill" program promises to transport guests to the heart of Broadway with arrangements from:



"Camelot"

"West Side Story"

"Wicked"

A medley of selections by George Gershwin

Overture to Verdi's "Nabucco"

Love Theme from Tchaikovsky's "Romeo and Juliet"

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to receive an orchestra-themed goody bag, available to the first 100 guests.

Guests are also invited to bring blankets and chairs to relax and enjoy the concert.

For more information visit auburnalabama.org/arts.