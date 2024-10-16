Huntsville to celebrate "spooky season" with family-friendly Halloween events

Huntsville is looking to celebrate the spooky season in a fun and engaging way. The city's Parks & Recreation Department will host a series of family-friendly Halloween events at recreation centers across the Rocket City toward the end of October.

Costumes are encouraged at each free event, and all masked goblins will be rewarded with free candy. The city says families can look forward to a variety of activities, all aimed at fostering community engagement.

The events provide a fantastic opportunity for residents to become more familiar with their local recreation centers while enjoying a festive atmosphere, Parks & Recreation Director James Gossett said.

“There’s nothing scary about these events, but instead plenty of family-friendly fun,” he explained. “We’ll have lots of candy for all the ghosts, monsters and superheroes who visit our recreation centers.”

Parks & Recreation’s largest seasonal event – the Halloween Party & Haunted House – will be Sunday, Oct. 27, from 4-9 p.m. at The Orion Amphitheater. Attended by thousands of Halloween revelers, the annual event is a collaboration with the Huntsville Police Department.

Other scheduled events include:



Boo Bash: Thursday, Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m., Brahan Spring Recreation Center

Visit Huntsville Parks & Recreation on Facebook for more information on each event.