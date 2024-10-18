City of Auburn releases 2024 November election preparation guide for residents

Election Day is fast approaching. On November 5th, the nation will elect the 47th president, as well as a number of other candidates in local and state elections.

The following are a few reminders about county, state and federal elections, given by the City of Auburn to assist residents during this political process:

Lee County administers all county, state and federal elections:

The City of Auburn only administers municipal elections, such as those for mayor and city council.

Information on voter registration, absentee voting, how to apply to be a poll worker, important dates and deadlines leading up to Nov. 5, and a list of all county polling places is available at leeco.us/government/elections.

You can also call:



Lee County at (334) 737-3670 (Office of the Probate Judge) with general election questions

Absentee Election Manager James Majors at (334) 737-3670 for absentee voting questions

(334) 737-3635 (Board of Registrars) with voter registration questions

Absentee voting is underway:

Since this is election is administered by Lee County, absentee ballot applications may be obtained at the Bennie G. Adkins Meeting Center at 205 S. 10th St. in Opelika between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The last day to apply for an absentee ballot by mail is Oct. 29, and the last day to apply in person is Oct. 31.

For more information on absentee voting, visit leeco.us/government/elections/absentee.php or call (334) 737-3670.

Some voters may vote in a new location this year:

After the 2020 census, the City of Auburn and Lee County have redistricted, which means some Auburn residents are in a different ward or district than they were in prior elections.

The city and county have also created additional polling places in response to population changes. As a result, you might not vote in the same place this year as you did in the 2020 presidential election or the 2022 Auburn municipal election.

Those who voted in the March 2024 primary will vote in the same location unless they have moved to a new home address.

Still in the mix as polling places in the Auburn city limits are:



Boykin Community Center (410 Boykin St.)

Frank Brown Recreation Center (235 Opelika Road)

Dean Road Recreation Center (307 S. Dean Road)

New voting locations include:



Embrace Church (2142 N. College St.)

Church of the Highlands (1920 E. Glenn Ave.) Parkway Baptist Church (766 E. University Drive)

Auburn Community Church (2200 Hamilton Road)

Wire Road Soccer Complex (2340 Wire Road)

Voting will no longer take place at the Clarion Inn and Suites on South College Street. To verify your voting location, visit myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview.

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5.

A photo voter ID is required to vote, and all Auburn residents are encouraged to verify their voting location before heading to the polls.

Dates to remember:

