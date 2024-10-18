Grab a flashlight & explore: Creatures of the Night returns to Montgomery Zoo

Creatures of the Night is back at the Montgomery Zoo with tickets now on sale for the educational program. The family-friendly event is set for afterhours on Oct. 25 at the Mann Wildlife Learning Museum.

The flashlight tour will allow guests the chance to have hands-on learning experience about creepy creatures and the museum’s animal attractions. This includes animal pelts of the past, several deer species and a giant polar bear.

Live animal presentations, guided flashlight tour, craft time, discovery stations and creepy creature presentations will also be offered. Lee Tinker from the Montgomery Planetarium will also be on-sight with a telescope to view the night sky.

Participants leave with a take-home keepsake goody bag and are encouraged to wear fun, family-friendly Halloween costumes. Flashlights will be provided, but guests are allowed to bring their own.

Admission for the event is $34 per child (4-12 years old) for non-members and $20 per child for Montgomery Zoo Members.

Accompanying parents/older children (13 years and up) is $18 per person or free for Montgomery Zoo members. Advanced reservations required prior to Thursday, Oct. 26 at 12:00 p.m. No tickets will be sold at the door on the day of the event.

All children must have a responsible accompanying adult during the event.

The Mann Wildlife Learning Museum is located on 325 East Vandiver Boulevard in Montgomery. Guests do not come to the front gate for this event but will arrive at the museum entrance.