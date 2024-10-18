Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR experienced a component failure. Technicians have initiated the repair process. Thank you for your patience.

Grab a flashlight & explore: Creatures of the Night returns to Montgomery Zoo

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published October 18, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Pixabay

Creatures of the Night is back at the Montgomery Zoo with tickets now on sale for the educational program. The family-friendly event is set for afterhours on Oct. 25 at the Mann Wildlife Learning Museum.

The flashlight tour will allow guests the chance to have hands-on learning experience about creepy creatures and the museum’s animal attractions. This includes animal pelts of the past, several deer species and a giant polar bear.

Live animal presentations, guided flashlight tour, craft time, discovery stations and creepy creature presentations will also be offered. Lee Tinker from the Montgomery Planetarium will also be on-sight with a telescope to view the night sky.

Participants leave with a take-home keepsake goody bag and are encouraged to wear fun, family-friendly Halloween costumes. Flashlights will be provided, but guests are allowed to bring their own.

Admission for the event is $34 per child (4-12 years old) for non-members and $20 per child for Montgomery Zoo Members.

Accompanying parents/older children (13 years and up) is $18 per person or free for Montgomery Zoo members. Advanced reservations required prior to Thursday, Oct. 26 at 12:00 p.m. No tickets will be sold at the door on the day of the event.

All children must have a responsible accompanying adult during the event.

The Mann Wildlife Learning Museum is located on 325 East Vandiver Boulevard in Montgomery. Guests do not come to the front gate for this event but will arrive at the museum entrance.
Tags
News Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning MuseumMontgomery Alabamawildlifeeducationcommunityfamily and friends
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Baillee Majors
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate