History of mourning, ghosts that haunt Tuscaloosa to be featured during Halloween event

Locals, visitors and spooky enthusiasts are being invited to some of the oldest historic homes in Tuscaloosa: the Gorgas House Museum and the Jemison-Van de Graaff Mansion.

During the free “Mourning Matters: Grieving and Etiquette in the Antebellum South and Further” event, participants can learn about the sociocultural expectations and practices of mourning and grieving after the Civil War and greater Victorian Era.

Visitors will learn about the history of mourning and hear firsthand about the ghosts that haunt Tuscaloosa. It's set for Oct. 29 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

A free shuttle bus will be available for use between museums. Both stops including tours, exhibits and ghost stories from volunteers who have experienced paranormal activity. Guests are welcome to dress in Halloween costumes.

“I am thrilled to work with Historic Tuscaloosa, which does such an incredible job of preserving the other historic homes in the city,” said Sonya Harwood-Johnson, director of the Gorgas House Museum.

“Thinking about how the Gorgas family would have spent time with the Jemisons further highlights that history, as we tell it, never happened in a bubble. Emphasizing the connectiveness of this history through the fun of Halloween seemed like the perfect collaboration.”

With historical research and letters from the Gorgas family and others closest to them talking about life and loss, the exhibit will touch on the deaths of those within the Gorgas House as well as present visitors with a historical understanding of 19th-century practices related to funerals and societal grieving standards.

To bring these stories to life, guests can also watch “Dead History” videos of actors reading the letters and take a guided tour given by volunteers in costumes, telling the spookiest ghost stories of the house.

“My students and I decided to prominently highlight the letters of the Gorgas family as they are an incredible resource to see exactly how people in that time processed death,” said Harwood-Johnson. “Being able to look directly at Amelia Gorgas’ handwriting while hearing an actor read her exact words showcases the true emotions felt by someone who lived and died long before us.”

While the event is free to the public, guests are kindly asked for donations to support the preservation of these historic homes and continuing such events. Contributions are crucial for the upkeep of these homes and continuing educational programs.

The Gorgas House Museum is located at 810 Capstone Drive, just off the Quad of The University of Alabama campus. The Jemison-Van de Graaff Mansion is located at 1305 Greensboro Avenue.

For more information on the event, visit the Gorgas House Museum website.