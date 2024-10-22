Digital Media Center
Out-of-state boaters are now subject to a new law when enjoying Alabama’s waterways

Alabama Public Radio | By Flynn Lewellyn
Published October 22, 2024 at 5:46 AM CDT
Pixabay

A law that went into effect this month now requires visitors from outside the state to have a boating license before getting behind the wheel of a vessel. Patrons previously had a forty-five day grace period to obtain this certification or they would accrue a penalty. Alabama residents are required to have boating license from the age of twelve onward to operate a vessel.

Chief Matt Brooks of the Marine Patrol division told APR “…in Alabama’s constitution it says that no resident from outside the state shall have more rights than an Alabama resident.”

But the real reasoning behind this law appears to be boater safety. According to the Alabama Marine Patrol division, out-of-state operators account for twenty-five percent of accidents on the water. These accidents continue to increase steadily through the colder months and peak in the warm summer months.

Chief Brooks told APR that the main issue is a lack of knowledge about the law in Alabama. “You know, there's no guarantee that that person has been exposed to the law in any shape, form or fashion. They don't understand the administrative requirements that go along with it, and they certainly don't understand the equipment requirements.”

All out-of-state boaters will be required to have their boater safety certification on their person while operating a motorized vessel. This can be shown as a “V” endorsement on a regular driver’s license, or it can be shown in the form of a certificate of completion. Alabama boaters will not be affected by this law.
Flynn Lewellyn
Flynn Lewellyn (They/He) is a graduate student intern at Alabama Public Radio.
