Pope’s Tavern Family Art Day to celebrate creativity and community through art workshops

A day meant to celebrate creativity and community through a series of art workshops is coming to North Alabama this week. The Shoals Art Collective is partnering with Florence Arts and Museums to present the inaugural Pope’s Tavern Family Art Day.

The event is inspired by the collection in the museum and focuses on sustainability, emphasizing the use of natural and recycled materials foraged or found locally.

The art day offers a morning and afternoon session and will take place on Oct. 26 at Pope’s Tavern Museum on 203 Hermitage Drive in Florence. Registration details for each offering can be found here.

The Pope's Tavern Family Art Day morning session from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., geared toward children, offers the opportunity to participate in three art activities:



Nature Cyanotype Paper Printing with Heather Fleming

Collage Self-Portrait Silhouettes with Erin Dailey

Windchime Sculptural Storytelling and Sensory Experience with Ellen Dempsey

Breakfast will be served for all children participating in the event. While kids are working on activities, parents can enjoy the museum over a cup of cider.

The afternoon session from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. will be hosted by Nadene Mairesse. Participants will learn how to hand-stitch a historical quilt block using native plant dyed fabrics. Pre-registration for this event is required and can be filled out here.

Participants are encouraged to arrive early as the Alabama Renaissance Faire will be taking place at Wilson Park, and parking will be limited.

More on the Pope's Tavern Family Art Day can be found here.

The program is sponsored by the City of Florence Department of Arts and Museums in conjunction with the Shoals Art Collective.

Pope’s Tavern is located at 203 Hermitage Drive, in Florence and is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information call (256) 760 -6379 or email shoalsartcollective@gmail.com.