Study: Alabama not the safest state for young workers in the U.S., but safer than some

A new study shows Alabama is a safer place for young people to work compared to some states in the U.S. The Whitley personal injury law firm in North Carolina looked at data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for its study. The point was to rank Alabama and the rest of the nation on workplace accidents and deaths among younger workers. Alabama came in at number twelve for safest States to work. Federal data shows there were twenty-nine workplace deaths here between the years 2011 and 2022.

The Whitley lawsuit study reveals the safest states for young workers, with Maine is at the top with 0.37 deaths annually per 100,000 people. Rhode Island follows in second with an average of 0.44 deaths per 100,000. Delaware in third with 0.49 annual deaths per 100,000. The state that reported the highest death rate for young workers was Alaska with 7.44 deaths per 100,000.

In a news release, the Whitley Law Firm said…

“As a generation that is relatively inexperienced and new to the workforce, young workers can be some of the most vulnerable and at risk of injury while on the job.

Whitley decided to investigate the safest and most dangerous states for young workers aged 16 to 24.”

Researchers looked at the regional patterns. There were five southern states among the ten most dangerous states, with half of the ten safest states were in the Northeast. Authors of the study say this may be this could be due to inconsistent safety standards from region to region, the number of young workers being employed in potentially hazardous jobs, or the overall issue of high-risk industries.

