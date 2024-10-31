Alabama documentary about Tide coach Gene Stallings to premiere in his hometown in Texas.

What does Paris, Texas and Tuscaloosa, Alabama have in common? Former championship football coach Gene Stallings for one. The man who led the Crimson Tide to a national championship in 1992, the first since the days of the legendary Bear Bryant, hails from Paris, Texas. A documentary about Stallings’ life and his philosophy will get to see the premiere of “Do Right—The Stallings Standard” on Sunday. The film is about the public service of Crimson Tide head coach Gene Stallings who hails from Paris, Texas. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney played on Stallings 1992 championship team at Alabama. He says Stallings effort to support children with special needs like his own son John Mark made a big impact…

Pat Duggins Souvenir football signed by Alabama's 1992 championship team, including coach Gene Stallings

“I think God gave him John Mark so that he would become what he needed him to be,” said Swinney. “Yeah, there's a statue over there. You know, he won 70 games in seven years, and the National Championship and all that's great. The championships come and go, but when you impact the life that's for eternity.”

The Do Right documentary was produced by University of Alabama professors Chandra Clark and Michael Bruce. Documentaries involve discoveries of the truth and observing people’s character to make sure there’s a central message to learn and share to bring attention to a topic, according to a press release on the new film. As educators, Chandra and Michael learned there are many lessons to share from a coach who had an unfathomable love for his only son, John Mark Stallings...

Pat Duggins Souvenir button from Alabama's 1992 championship season

...It is a story they are honored to produce about one of Alabama’s legacy families. As viewers watch and take in the messages from “Do Right”, they want people to realize the importance of the numerous decisions families have to make when it comes to taking care of loved ones when healthcare issues come into play. It is never an easy choice regardless of age, but it’s how you treat the individual and the situation with respect and appreciation…regardless of their abilities. Clemson’s Dabo Swinney says his old coach’s work to help special needs children changed his life…

"A great football coach, without question, he really modeled to me how to be a champion coach, a champion father, champion husband. You know how to serve the community,” said Swinney.

The release accompanying “Do Right—The Stallings Standard” goes onto say how capturing the legacy of Gene Stallings in an hour-and-a-half-long documentary is no easy feat. The professors went to great lengths over several years to capture the coach’s impact on the lives of his players and his family’s advocacy for individuals of all ages with special needs. Everywhere you go someone seems to have a story about the former Alabama national championship head coach. He also takes great pride in his family which includes, his wife Ruth Ann, his four daughters, and of course, his late son John Mark.