Alabama Forestry Commission expands Fire Danger Advisory to all Alabama counties

With the worsening drought conditions and no significant accumulation of rain in the long-range forecast, the Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) has now placed all counties across the state under a Fire Danger Advisory.

This advisory is effective immediately and will remain in place until enough precipitation is received to improve drought impacts.

Dead pines in the forests which were devastated by southern pine beetles this summer are adding to the increased wildfire potential, as well as challenges to containment efforts.

Abnormally warm and dry conditions in the last month have led to a steady rise in wildfire activity across Alabama. In the past 30 days, 246 wildfires have burned nearly 3,000 acres.

A Fire Danger Advisory indicates that fuels conducive to the start and spread of wildfire are more readily available during a drought.

Although the AFC is not currently issuing a burn restriction, the agency strongly discourages any outdoor burning until conditions improve.