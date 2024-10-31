Auburn's Downtown Trick or Treat puts a spotlight on door-to-door Halloween fun

Auburn Parks and Recreation invites the community to celebrate Halloween at Downtown Trick or Treat on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

This festive gathering offers a fun alternative to traditional door-to-door trick or treating.

Local businesses will participate by handing out candy, while a DJ provides a lively soundtrack with spooky tunes at the corner.

Families are encouraged to dress up, as the event will feature five costume contests:



Most Original

Spookiest

Best Group

Best Individual

Best Pet Costume

Judging for the contests will take place from 6:30 to 7:00 p.m.

To prepare for the festivities, downtown streets will close at 5:15 p.m. and will reopen once the event has concluded. Click here for more information.