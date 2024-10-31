Groundbreaking begins on Family Fun Center in Five Points West

Groundbreaking has begun the $15 million Family Fun Center in Five Points West. The City of Brimingham is reporting construction on the facility is set to begin in the next two weeks.

When completed, the city says the facility will feature a skating rink, jump park, e-sports center and bowling alley.

Inspired by the spirit of the old Alabama State Fairgrounds, the new center is billed as providing a safe and exciting place for Birmingham families to enjoy without leaving the city limits.

Watch a replay of the groundbreaking in the video below.

The groundbreaking comes as city leaders authorized the Public Athletic, Cultural and Entertainment Facilities (PACE) board to serve as the fiscal agent for the construction of the facility earlier this month.

The five-member PACE board serves as a funding unit for the City of Birmingham and will lead in the hiring of contractors, vendors, etc. for this project.

The city has entered into the same type of agreement with PACE for construction projects for the Regions Ball Park and Rickwood Field.